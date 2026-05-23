Cubao bishop hits Senate’s ‘selective empathy’ over shooting, drug war deaths

On 21 May, Cayetano broke down in tears while objecting to another lawmaker’s remarks regarding the 13 May shooting incident inside the Senate halls.

Ayuban, however, urged lawmakers to reflect on moments when the same level of concern and compassion appeared absent.

“Ang hustisya ba’y may paboritong adres? Ang habag ba’y marunong pumili kung sino lamang ang dapat luklukan ng awa?” he asked, questioning whether justice and compassion depend on whose life is at stake.

The bishop continued his criticism by recalling the plight of families affected by drug war-era killings, particularly in urban poor communities where deaths were frequent but rarely sustained national attention.

“Ang dugo ng maralita ay madaling patuyuin ng panahon, lalo na kung wala itong apelyidong tanyag at makapangyarihan,” he said.

Ayuban also invoked the names of minors killed in drug-related police operations, asking whether their memory still haunts the conscience of those now grieving over the Senate shooting.

He warned that while political speeches may fade, unresolved injustices eventually resurface despite attempts to move on.

“At ang dugo, kahit takpan ng talumpati at kamera, ay marunong sumingaw sa pagitan ng mga daliri,” he added.