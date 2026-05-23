Carla Guevarra-Laforteza, Radha Cuadrado lead weekend show

Meanwhile, Cuadrado remains active in the live entertainment scene years after gaining popularity as the lead vocalist of the OPM group Kulay, known for hits including “Shining Star.”

Aside from the live entertainment lineup, the celebration weekend also featured dining experiences, specialty offerings and exclusive activities for guests and rewards members.

The event further highlighted Quezon City’s growing nightlife and entertainment scene, bringing together music, dining, and luxury experiences for a weekend celebration.