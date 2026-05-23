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Carla Guevarra-Laforteza, Radha Cuadrado lead weekend show

The event further highlights Quezon City’s growing nightlife and entertainment scene, bringing together music, dining and luxury experiences for a weekend celebration.
QUEZON Club at Solaire Resort North.
QUEZON Club at Solaire Resort North.
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The two seasoned performers took the stage at Quezon Club for an evening of live music featuring nostalgic hits, powerhouse vocals, and energetic performances as part of the Solaire North’s anniversary festivities last 23 May. 

CARLA Guevarra-Laforteza
CARLA Guevarra-Laforteza

Guevarra-Laforteza is widely known for her work in Philippine theater, having appeared in productions such as Rak of Aegis, The Lion King, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical and Tabing Ilog: The Musical. She has continued to balance stage performances with live music appearances over the years.

QUEZON Club at Solaire Resort North.
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RADHA Cuadrado
RADHA Cuadrado

Meanwhile, Cuadrado remains active in the live entertainment scene years after gaining popularity as the lead vocalist of the OPM group Kulay, known for hits including “Shining Star.”

Aside from the live entertainment lineup, the celebration weekend also featured dining experiences, specialty offerings and exclusive activities for guests and rewards members.

The event further highlighted Quezon City’s growing nightlife and entertainment scene, bringing together music, dining, and luxury experiences for a weekend celebration. 

QUEZON Club at Solaire Resort North.
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OPM live performances
Solaire North Anniversary
Quezon City Nightlife
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