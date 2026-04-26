QCU hosts Solaire academy

Quezon City is opening up career opportunities in the resurgent hospitality sector for its residents through a partnership with Solaire Resort North (SRN).

The two parties have signed a partnership agreement for the establishment of the Solaire Hospitality Academy (SHA) at the Quezon City University (QCU) in Barangay San Bartolome, Novaliches. The SHA will train enrolled QC residents in Basic Culinary Arts, Beverage Services, Housekeeping for both rooms and public areas, and Resort Services, so they can get employment in the hospitality and tourism industry.