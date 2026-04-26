QCU hosts Solaire academy

Quezon City is opening up career opportunities in the resurgent hospitality sector for its residents through a partnership with Solaire Resort North (SRN).
The two parties have signed a partnership agreement for the establishment of the Solaire Hospitality Academy (SHA) at the Quezon City University (QCU) in Barangay San Bartolome, Novaliches. The SHA will train enrolled QC residents in Basic Culinary Arts, Beverage Services, Housekeeping for both rooms and public areas, and Resort Services, so they can get employment in the hospitality and tourism industry.
The partnership is in line with QCU’s commitment to providing accessible, relevant and future-ready education for QCitizens, and with the city’s broader vision of expanding opportunities for employment and professional growth, particularly in high-demand service sectors.
Moreover, hosting the SHA is also aligned with QCU’s mission of empowering every learner and ensuring that no QCitizen is left behind in the journey toward success.
Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte, SRN COO Damian Robert Bond Quayle, SRN vice president for finance Michael Diopenes, QC Public Employment Service Office assistant head Alex Macabulos QCU president Dr. Theresita V. Atienza, and Bloomberry Cultural Foundation Inc. executive director Filipina Laurena signed the memorandum of agreement establishing the SHA.
BCFI is the corporate social responsibility unit of Solaire Resort.