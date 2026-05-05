Colombia mine explosion claims nine

BOGOTÁ (AFP) — Nine miners died Monday in an explosion at a coal mine in Sutatausa, central Colombia, caused by a buildup of gases, the National Mining Agency said.
Six miners were rescued, while nine were confirmed dead “following an emergency at a mine in Sutatausa, Cundinamarca,” the agency said.
Cundinamarca Governor Jorge Emilio Rey said the explosion was “apparently due to a buildup of gases.” He had earlier said 12 people were trapped and three had escaped.
Rescue workers were on site assessing gas levels before continuing operations, the governor said, posting images of ambulances at the mine entrance.
Mining accidents are frequent in Colombia, often due to poor ventilation, and illegal mines operating in the area lack safety standards.