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Colombia mine explosion claims nine

Rescue workers were on site assessing gas levels before continuing operations, the governor said, posting images of ambulances at the mine entrance.
MINERS inspect the site of a coal mine explosion in Sutatausa, Cundinamarca, Colombia.
MINERS inspect the site of a coal mine explosion in Sutatausa, Cundinamarca, Colombia.AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
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BOGOTÁ (AFP) — Nine miners died Monday in an explosion at a coal mine in Sutatausa, central Colombia, caused by a buildup of gases, the National Mining Agency said.

Six miners were rescued, while nine were confirmed dead “following an emergency at a mine in Sutatausa, Cundinamarca,” the agency said.

MINERS inspect the site of a coal mine explosion in Sutatausa, Cundinamarca, Colombia.
Miner trapped for 2 weeks rescued

Cundinamarca Governor Jorge Emilio Rey said the explosion was “apparently due to a buildup of gases.” He had earlier said 12 people were trapped and three had escaped.

Rescue workers were on site assessing gas levels before continuing operations, the governor said, posting images of ambulances at the mine entrance.

Mining accidents are frequent in Colombia, often due to poor ventilation, and illegal mines operating in the area lack safety standards.

Colombia mine explosion
Sutatausa mining accident
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