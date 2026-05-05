China fireworks factory explosion kills 21

BEIJING (AFP) — A massive explosion at a fireworks factory in Liuyang, central China, killed at least 21 people and injured 61 on Monday, state media reported Tuesday. The blast occurred at Liuyang Huasheng Fireworks Manufacturing and Display Company around 4:43 p.m., sending smoke and continuous smaller explosions into the sky.

More than 480 rescuers were dispatched to the site, establishing a 3-kilometer control zone and searching the rubble with excavators. Videos showed smouldering debris and damaged buildings, some with roofs blown off. Police have detained the company’s management as investigations continue.