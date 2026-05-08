vivo X300 Ultra, X300 FE arriving in Philippines this May

It comes with an 85mm ZEISS Gimbal-Grade APO Telephoto Camera equipped with a 200-megapixel sensor for long-range photography. The device also uses vivo Color Science technology to deliver what the company described as “true-to-life” color tones with customizable controls.

For video capabilities, the X300 Ultra supports 4K recording at 120 frames per second, 10-bit Log, and Dolby Vision across all rear cameras. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and a 6600mAh BlueVolt battery.

Meanwhile, the vivo X300 FE combines a lightweight design with camera-focused features, highlighted by a 50-megapixel ZEISS Super Telephoto Camera supporting up to 200mm equivalent focal length.

The device also includes Stage Mode and Dual-View Video features, allowing users to capture both scenes and reactions simultaneously. It is equipped with AI-powered editing tools under its AI Creative Camera system.

Despite its slim build, the X300 FE carries a 6500mAh BlueVolt battery and runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 platform.

vivo said pricing, availability, and promotional offers for both smartphones will be announced at a later date.