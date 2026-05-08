vivo X300 Ultra, X300 FE arriving in Philippines this May

vivo Philippines is set to expand its flagship smartphone lineup with the launch of the vivo X300 Ultra and vivo X300 FE in the Philippines this May.
The new devices follow the release of the X300 Pro and X300 in November 2025 and are aimed at content creators and everyday smartphone users seeking enhanced imaging and performance features.
The vivo X300 Ultra is positioned as the brand’s flagship creative smartphone, featuring the ZEISS Master Lenses Collection designed for professional-grade imaging across multiple focal lengths.
It comes with an 85mm ZEISS Gimbal-Grade APO Telephoto Camera equipped with a 200-megapixel sensor for long-range photography. The device also uses vivo Color Science technology to deliver what the company described as “true-to-life” color tones with customizable controls.
For video capabilities, the X300 Ultra supports 4K recording at 120 frames per second, 10-bit Log, and Dolby Vision across all rear cameras. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and a 6600mAh BlueVolt battery.
Meanwhile, the vivo X300 FE combines a lightweight design with camera-focused features, highlighted by a 50-megapixel ZEISS Super Telephoto Camera supporting up to 200mm equivalent focal length.
The device also includes Stage Mode and Dual-View Video features, allowing users to capture both scenes and reactions simultaneously. It is equipped with AI-powered editing tools under its AI Creative Camera system.
Despite its slim build, the X300 FE carries a 6500mAh BlueVolt battery and runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 platform.
vivo said pricing, availability, and promotional offers for both smartphones will be announced at a later date.