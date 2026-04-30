vivo Y31d launches 9 May with 7,200mAh battery

Based on laboratory tests, the Y31d can deliver up to 19.7 hours of TikTok streaming, 68 hours of Spotify playback, 13.2 hours of multiplayer online battle arena gaming, 45 hours of video playback, 12 hours of livestreaming, and 14.5 hours of navigation.

The phone also includes a battery health feature designed to maintain performance for up to six years, supported by a multi-layer safety protection system.

It comes with 44W FlashCharge technology, allowing a full charge in under 90 minutes, and supports reverse charging for other compatible devices.

In terms of design, the Y31d will be available in Starlight Grey and Glow White. It features a quad-curved back panel, a metallic camera module, and a seamless frame.

The device is rated IP68 and IP69 for dust and water resistance. Despite its large battery capacity, it weighs 219 grams.

More details, including pricing, will be announced during the official launch.