Musk loses OpenAI court fight

Elon Musk lost his bid to derail OpenAI, but the bigger story may be what comes next for the rapidly expanding artificial intelligence industry.
In a report by The New York Times, critics described the collapsed court battle between Musk and OpenAI chief Sam Altman as more than just a feud between tech billionaires, warning that the unchecked growth of AI could threaten jobs, public trust, and regulation.
The report noted that while Musk accused OpenAI of abandoning its original nonprofit mission in pursuit of massive profits, the lawsuit ultimately failed after a jury ruled the case could not proceed because of statute-of-limitations issues. Still, concerns surrounding AI safety, corporate control, and the technology’s impact on workers continue to grow as OpenAI pushes forward with its expansion plans.