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Musk loses OpenAI court fight

ELON Musk’s failed legal bid against OpenAI may be over, but concerns over unchecked artificial intelligence, billionaire power and job displacement are only heating up.
ELON Musk’s failed legal bid against OpenAI may be over, but concerns over unchecked artificial intelligence, billionaire power and job displacement are only heating up.PHOTOGRAPH courtesy of Brendan SMIALOWSKI/agence france-presse
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Elon Musk lost his bid to derail OpenAI, but the bigger story may be what comes next for the rapidly expanding artificial intelligence industry.

In a report by The New York Times, critics described the collapsed court battle between Musk and OpenAI chief Sam Altman as more than just a feud between tech billionaires, warning that the unchecked growth of AI could threaten jobs, public trust, and regulation.

ELON Musk’s failed legal bid against OpenAI may be over, but concerns over unchecked artificial intelligence, billionaire power and job displacement are only heating up.
Musk-OpenAI clash pulls in Microsoft

The report noted that while Musk accused OpenAI of abandoning its original nonprofit mission in pursuit of massive profits, the lawsuit ultimately failed after a jury ruled the case could not proceed because of statute-of-limitations issues. Still, concerns surrounding AI safety, corporate control, and the technology’s impact on workers continue to grow as OpenAI pushes forward with its expansion plans.

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