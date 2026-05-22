When science speaks for the voiceless

One statement during the launch particularly resonated. Dr. Maria Corazon de Ungria of the NSRI DNA Analysis Laboratory said that science can “help speak for the voiceless” and uncover the truth from even the smallest biological trace. That insight captures the very essence of evidence-based justice. DNA evidence does not recognize status or power. It simply tells the truth.

The power of forensic science was already demonstrated in People of the Philippines v. Joel Yatar alias “Kawit.”

There the Supreme Court recognized the significant probative value of DNA evidence in securing accountability in a rape with homicide case. The Court highlighted the DNA analysis which helped establish the identity of the perpetrator through biological evidence.

The case is a powerful example of how science can strengthen criminal investigations and assist courts in arriving at conclusions grounded in evidence rather than assumptions.

Dr. De Ungria also reminded us that behind every DNA profile is a human story — a survivor waiting for justice, a family searching for answers, and institutions striving for public trust.

Forensic science is an access-to-justice human rights issue.

Still, the promise of the SAI Kit cannot rest on science alone. Its success will depend on a whole-of-government approach involving law enforcement agencies, prosecutors, hospitals, local governments, social workers, and community organizations working together to protect the victims.

Ultimately, the SAI Kit is more than a forensic tool. It is about the kind of justice system we aspire for — one that listens to the voiceless and the survivors. By strengthening forensic capacity and institutional coordination, we move closer to a future where justice is determined not by power, privilege, or silence, but solely by the facts of the case.