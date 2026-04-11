DoJ eyes faster, fairer justice system

The convention, held in Iloilo City, gathered around 1,300 prosecutors under the theme “Drumbeats of Justice: Building Bridges of Faith and Confidence in the Rule of Law.”

Vida highlighted the growing ranks of the prosecution service, noting that the number of prosecutors has risen from 2,883 in July 2022 to 3,968 as of the present. He said the increase reflects ongoing efforts to strengthen case handling and improve access to justice.

He outlined key priorities for the DoJ, including hiring more plantilla prosecutors, establishing additional regional offices, and enhancing compensation and benefits for personnel.

“We are steadfast in delivering swift, people-centered justice that rebuilds public trust,” Vida said.

He went on. “Together with our prosecutors, we will expand regional offices and enhance welfare to ensure real justice reaches every Filipino in real time.”

The justice chief also underscored the importance of institutional efficiency, collaboration and clear communication in strengthening the rule of law.

The plenary session featured leadership reports, an open forum, and discussions on prosecution priorities, and also recognized outstanding prosecutors for their contributions to the justice system.