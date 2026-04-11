Vida vows efficient, more people-centered justice

The convention, held in Iloilo City, gather around 1,300 prosecutors under the theme “Drumbeats of Justice: Building Bridges of Faith and Confidence in the Rule of Law.”

Vida highlighted the growing ranks of the prosecution service, noting that the number of prosecutors has increased from 2,883 in July 2022 to 3,968 at present—an expansion he said reflects efforts to improve case handling and access to justice.

He outlined key priorities for the Department of Justice, including hiring more plantilla prosecutors, establishing additional regional offices, and enhancing compensation and benefits for personnel.

“We are steadfast in delivering swift, people-centered justice that rebuilds public trust,” Vida said.

He went on. “Together with our prosecutors, we will expand regional offices and enhance welfare to ensure real justice reaches every Filipino in real time.”

The justice chief also underscored the importance of institutional efficiency, collaboration, and clear communication in strengthening the rule of law.

The plenary session featured leadership reports, an open forum, and discussions on prosecution priorities, and also honored outstanding prosecutors for their contributions to the justice system.