Two women face extortion, drug charges

The victim told authorities that while he was asleep, the women stole his electronic gadgets and took explicit photos and videos of him. Police said the suspects used the recordings to extort P45,000 from the victim by threatening to post the footage on social media.

When the suspects demanded an additional P8,000, the victim contacted law enforcement. Officers launched an entrapment operation that led to the arrest of the first suspect.

A subsequent follow-up operation at the second suspect’s condominium unit led to her arrest and the seizure of suspected shabu and drug paraphernalia. Investigators said police records show the second suspect has a prior arrest record for illegal drugs.