Two women face extortion, drug charges

Two women were arrested in the Cubao district of Quezon City after police uncovered an online sexual extortion scheme operating out of a condominium unit, officials said Friday.
The investigation by the Cubao Police Station began after a 30-year-old man filed a complaint stating he hired the suspects for massage services through an online platform on 12 May.
The victim told authorities that while he was asleep, the women stole his electronic gadgets and took explicit photos and videos of him. Police said the suspects used the recordings to extort P45,000 from the victim by threatening to post the footage on social media.
When the suspects demanded an additional P8,000, the victim contacted law enforcement. Officers launched an entrapment operation that led to the arrest of the first suspect.
A subsequent follow-up operation at the second suspect’s condominium unit led to her arrest and the seizure of suspected shabu and drug paraphernalia. Investigators said police records show the second suspect has a prior arrest record for illegal drugs.
Both women face charges of robbery-extortion under Article 293 of the Revised Penal Code and violations of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act. Police have launched a manhunt for a third suspect believed to be involved in the scheme.
Maj. Gen. Anthony A. Aberin, regional director of the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO), commended the arresting units and issued a warning to cybercriminals.
“Criminals who use online platforms to victimize, intimidate, and extort innocent individuals will be relentlessly pursued,” Aberin said. “NCRPO remains fully committed to protecting the public against emerging forms of cyber-enabled crimes.”