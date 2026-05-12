PRO 1 arrests three most wanted persons in Pangasinan, Ilocos Sur

The suspect is facing charges for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act under Criminal Case Nos. 17678-G and 17679-G. Recommended bail was set at P200,000 and P40,000, respectively.

Meanwhile, joint operatives from the San Nicolas Municipal Police Station, PIT-Pangasinan, RIU, and Dasol MLET arrested the province’s Top 8 Most Wanted Person, a 24-year-old resident of San Nicolas, Pangasinan, who is facing two counts of rape under the Revised Penal Code.

In Ilocos Sur, personnel from the Suyo Municipal Police Station, Sigay Municipal Police Station, PIT and PIU-Ilocos Sur, and RIU arrested the town’s second most wanted person, a 66-year-old farmer charged with statutory rape.

The arrested individuals are now under the custody of the respective police stations for proper documentation and legal procedures.

PBGEN Badua commended the operating units for the successful operations and emphasized the regional police force’s commitment to public safety.

“Our success in these operations is a testament to our relentless pursuit of justice. By intensifying our intelligence-driven efforts, PRO 1 remains steadfast in its mission to remove wanted persons from our streets, keeping our neighborhoods safe and upholding the law for every citizen,” Badua said.