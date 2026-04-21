Tenable brings OT out of the shadows

Tenable Holdings Inc. launched a new OT asset discovery engine that gives security teams instant visibility into cyber-physical systems, including OT, IoT and shadow IT, within a unified exposure view. Built into its Tenable One platform, the tool requires no additional hardware or agents.

The company said the feature eliminates complex deployments, allowing organizations to quickly uncover hidden assets and vulnerabilities across environments. Early users reported finding hundreds to thousands of previously unknown devices, some with critical risks.