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Tenable brings OT out of the shadows

Tenable brings OT out of the shadows
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Tenable Holdings Inc. launched a new OT asset discovery engine that gives security teams instant visibility into cyber-physical systems, including OT, IoT and shadow IT, within a unified exposure view. Built into its Tenable One platform, the tool requires no additional hardware or agents.

The company said the feature eliminates complex deployments, allowing organizations to quickly uncover hidden assets and vulnerabilities across environments. Early users reported finding hundreds to thousands of previously unknown devices, some with critical risks.

Tenable brings OT out of the shadows
Tenable automates cyber defense

“Cyber-physical risk can’t remain a blind spot in exposure management. We’re giving organizations an immediate, low-friction way to bring OT into scope, so they can gain visibility, meet compliance requirements and start reducing risk from day one, without adding new infrastructure,” said Eric Doerr, chief product officer at Tenable.

Tenable OT asset discovery
IoT and OT security visibility
cybersecurity exposure management platform

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