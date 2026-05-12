Anthropic chases more computing muscle

Anthropic chief executive officer Dario Amodei said the company’s explosive expansion has exceeded expectations as demand for its products rapidly accelerates, according to a report by The New York Times.
Speaking during Anthropic’s annual developer conference in San Francisco, Amodei said the company initially expected to grow around 10 times larger this year but is now facing a pace that could make it 80 times bigger.
“I hope that 80-times growth doesn’t continue because that’s just crazy and it’s too hard to handle,” Amodei said. “I’m hoping for some more normal numbers.”
The New York Times reported that Anthropic’s annual revenue run rate climbed to more than $30 billion last month, up from $9 billion at the end of 2025, driven by the popularity of its Claude chatbot and Claude Code programming tool.
To support growing demand, Anthropic announced a deal with SpaceX that gives the startup access to the full computing capacity of the Colossus 1 data center in Memphis, including more than 220,000 Nvidia AI chips.
“As you saw today with the SpaceX compute deal, we’re working as quickly as possible to provide more compute than we have in the past,” Amodei said.
He added that the company is working every day “to obtain even more compute” for users. The report also said the agreement could pave the way for future collaboration between Anthropic and SpaceX on AI data centers in space.