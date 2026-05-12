Anthropic chases more computing muscle

“I hope that 80-times growth doesn’t continue because that’s just crazy and it’s too hard to handle,” Amodei said. “I’m hoping for some more normal numbers.”

The New York Times reported that Anthropic’s annual revenue run rate climbed to more than $30 billion last month, up from $9 billion at the end of 2025, driven by the popularity of its Claude chatbot and Claude Code programming tool.

To support growing demand, Anthropic announced a deal with SpaceX that gives the startup access to the full computing capacity of the Colossus 1 data center in Memphis, including more than 220,000 Nvidia AI chips.