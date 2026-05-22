Tamaraws hang tough, pip Risers

The Mindoro Tamaraws pulled off an 83-81 stunner over the Bataan Risers in the SportsPlus Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League 2026 Season late Thursday at the Batangas City Coliseum.

Trailing by six points, 75-81, with 1:35 left, the Tamaraws scored the game’s last eight points to level their slate at 4-4 in the round-robin elimination phase of the two-division, 28-team tournament.

JC Recto made three of four charities, and Bambam Gamalinda drilled in a triple to complete the rousing rally sparked by Joseph Sedurifa’s follow-up of his own miss, 81-77.