Tamaraws hang tough, pip Risers

The Mindoro Tamaraws pulled off an 83-81 stunner over the Bataan Risers in the SportsPlus Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League 2026 Season late Thursday at the Batangas City Coliseum.
Trailing by six points, 75-81, with 1:35 left, the Tamaraws scored the game’s last eight points to level their slate at 4-4 in the round-robin elimination phase of the two-division, 28-team tournament.
JC Recto made three of four charities, and Bambam Gamalinda drilled in a triple to complete the rousing rally sparked by Joseph Sedurifa’s follow-up of his own miss, 81-77.
Bataan’s Chris Javier was called for an unsportsmanlike foul on Recto with 49 seconds to go as Mindoro had a clear path to the basket, paving the way for the two charities that pushed the Tamaraws within 79-81, plus ball possession.
In the ensuing play, Gamalinda converted a triple that shoved the Tamaraws in front, 82-81.
After Bataan’s Cani missed a jumper, Javier fouled Recto, who missed the first but made his second free throw for the final count.
Bataan had chances to either reverse the outcome or force an extension, but Yves Sazon’s triple trickled out, and Jamil Gabawan missed the follow-up, pulling the Risers to their fifth straight defeat and a 3-5 slate.
The 6-foot-4 Recto, a former Mapua University star from Pinamalayan, Oriental Mindoro, posted 23 points, 11 rebounds and six assists to clinch the Best Player honors over Gamalinda, who chalked up 22 points, nine rebounds and two blocks.
Mark Montuano, RJ Ramirez and Sedurifa contributed seven points each for Mindoro, which trailed by as many as 14-28, early in the second quarter.
Bataan drew 22 points from Sazon, 14 points, six rebounds, and three assists from Tutoy Ramirez, and 10 points from Chito Jaime.
Mindoro trailed, 38-50, early in the third quarter, but Recto bundled seven points in a 12-0 run that put the Tamaraws ahead, 53-52, with 5:25 to go.