Golden Coolers stay hot, torch Tamaraws

With AJ Coronel hitting 4 for 4 and Mark Yee 2 for 2, the Golden Coolers drilled in 13 of 25 triple tries for an extraordinary 56.5 percent accuracy that shoved them ahead 70-50 with 2:02 to go in the third quarter.

Coronel finished with 14 points and four rebounds to snatch the SportsPlus Best Player honors over Mendoza, with 16 points, laced by three triples, and three rebounds.

Joel Lee Yu contributed eight points, highlighted by two triples, and Alwyn Alday eight points for the Golden Coolers, who pulled the Tamaraws down to a 2-3 card.

The Tamaraws got 17 points, 12 rebounds and six assists from JJ Caspe, 17 points, four rebounds and three assists from Bambam Gamalinda, 15 points, six assists and four rebounds from Jeco Barnale, and 12 points plus nine rebounds from Marion Magat.