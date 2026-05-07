Golden Coolers stay hot, torch Tamaraws

The Rizal Xentromall Golden Coolers sustained their hot start to subdue the Mindoro Tamaraws, 84-78, on Wednesday and enter the upper half of the SportsPlus Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League 2026 Season standings at the One Arena Cainta.
Jolo Mendoza sparked and capped a 13-0 opening blitz by the Golden Coolers that paved the way for their third win against two losses in the round-robin elimination phase of the two-division, 28-team tournament.
With AJ Coronel hitting 4 for 4 and Mark Yee 2 for 2, the Golden Coolers drilled in 13 of 25 triple tries for an extraordinary 56.5 percent accuracy that shoved them ahead 70-50 with 2:02 to go in the third quarter.
Coronel finished with 14 points and four rebounds to snatch the SportsPlus Best Player honors over Mendoza, with 16 points, laced by three triples, and three rebounds.
Joel Lee Yu contributed eight points, highlighted by two triples, and Alwyn Alday eight points for the Golden Coolers, who pulled the Tamaraws down to a 2-3 card.
The Tamaraws got 17 points, 12 rebounds and six assists from JJ Caspe, 17 points, four rebounds and three assists from Bambam Gamalinda, 15 points, six assists and four rebounds from Jeco Barnale, and 12 points plus nine rebounds from Marion Magat.
The Meycauayan Marilao Gems rebounded with a 97-73 thrashing of the Negros Hacienderos in the second game, while the Batangas City Tanduay Athletics bested Biñan Tatak Gel, 73-60, in the opener.
The Gems halted a three-game skid and climbed to 3-3 behind Agem Miranda’s 15 points, eight rebounds and two assists, and Jayson Apolonio’s 15 points and three rebounds.
MJ dela Virgen chipped in 13 points, Jimboy Pasturan 11, and Patrick Ramos and Shawn Argente 10 each for the Gems.
Negros absorbed its fourth straight defeat as only Wilson Baltazar struck back with 25 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Ino Comboy presided over Batangas’ offense in the fourth quarter, while Jhan Nermal’s triple with 1 minute and 36 seconds pushed the Athletics ahead, 73-60, en route to a 4-2 record.
Comboy wound up with 14 points, four rebounds and two assists, followed by Ced Ablaza with 11 points, eight rebounds and four assists, and CJ Isit with nine points, three rebounds and three assists.