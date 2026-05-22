Sharp unveils future-ready lineup

Japanese electronics brand Sharp Philippines unveiled its latest lineup of home appliances and consumer electronics during its “In Step With Your Future” Media Conference and Dealers’ Appreciation Night held at Solaire Resort North on 20 May.

The company introduced its new slogan, “In Step With Your Future,” replacing its previous tagline “Be Original,” as part of its renewed brand direction focused on practical and forward-looking innovations.

Sharp Philippines President and General Manager Masahiro Akiyoshi said the company aims to develop products that address real-life needs and improve daily living.