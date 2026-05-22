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Sharp unveils future-ready lineup

SHARP Philippines showcases its latest home appliance innovations, including washing machines, air purifiers and AIoT-enabled air conditioning systems.
SHARP Philippines showcases its latest home appliance innovations, including washing machines, air purifiers and AIoT-enabled air conditioning systems.Photographs courtesy of Sharp
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Japanese electronics brand Sharp Philippines unveiled its latest lineup of home appliances and consumer electronics during its “In Step With Your Future” Media Conference and Dealers’ Appreciation Night held at Solaire Resort North on 20 May.  

The company introduced its new slogan, “In Step With Your Future,” replacing its previous tagline “Be Original,” as part of its renewed brand direction focused on practical and forward-looking innovations.  

Sharp Philippines President and General Manager Masahiro Akiyoshi said the company aims to develop products that address real-life needs and improve daily living.  

SHARP Philippines showcases its latest home appliance innovations, including washing machines, air purifiers and AIoT-enabled air conditioning systems.
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MASAHIRO Akiyoshi, president and general manager of Sharp Philippines, discusses the company’s future direction and innovation initiatives during the ‘In Step With Your Future’ Media Conference and Dealers’ Appreciation Night.
MASAHIRO Akiyoshi, president and general manager of Sharp Philippines, discusses the company’s future direction and innovation initiatives during the ‘In Step With Your Future’ Media Conference and Dealers’ Appreciation Night.

During the event, Sharp showcased three product segments featuring its current lineup, newly launched models, and future concepts that may eventually enter the Philippine market.  

Among the products introduced were new AQUOS televisions with 4K Google TV and AI-powered features, retro-inspired audio systems, refrigerators with larger freezer capacity, washing machines with Direct Drive motors, AIoT-enabled air purifiers, and smart air conditioners with remote connectivity features.                   

SHARP Philippines showcases its latest home appliance innovations, including washing machines, air purifiers and AIoT-enabled air conditioning systems.
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Sharp said the showcase highlighted its continued commitment to innovation and products designed to meet the evolving lifestyle of Filipino consumers.  

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