‘Pridyider’ returns to Filipino homes

For many Filipino households, the word “pridyider” is so familiar it hardly feels like a borrowed term anymore. It slips naturally into everyday speech, referring to an appliance that has quietly anchored domestic life for decades. Whether it’s chilled drinks during family celebrations, packed leftovers after a Sunday meal, or ingredients kept fresh for the next day’s cooking, the refrigerator has long been more than a utility — it has become part of the rhythm of home.
That everyday familiarity traces its roots back to Frigidaire, a heritage name that helped define early modern kitchens in the Philippines. Introduced in the post-war era, when Filipino homes were rapidly embracing new technologies and more family-centered lifestyles, the brand became so widely recognized that its name eventually evolved into the colloquial “pridyider,” now used generically for any refrigerator.
More than a century after the company behind Frigidaire pioneered one of the first self-contained refrigerators, the brand is returning to the Philippine spotlight with a renewed direction. This time, it is combining its long-standing legacy with modern design sensibilities and today’s smart home technologies—aiming to reconnect with both nostalgic consumers and a younger generation of homeowners.
According to Franklin Chan of CYA Industries, the newly appointed official licensee of Frigidaire in the Philippines, the timing aligns with strong growth in the local consumer appliance market. He emphasized confidence in the brand’s potential, pointing to its established global reputation and enduring recognition among Filipino families.
For Frigidaire, the appeal goes beyond functionality. It is also about emotional familiarity. Many consumers still associate the brand with durability, trust, and the kind of reliability passed down across generations. That sentiment is something the company is deliberately leaning into as it reintroduces itself to the local market.
Marketing head Norman Reynoso of CYA Industries highlighted this connection, noting that Frigidaire occupies a rare space where heritage and modern relevance meet. For many households, it is not just a name tied to appliances, but a reminder of earlier eras of home life—now reimagined for contemporary living.
That sense of continuity was especially evident during CYA Industries’ recent launch event, held alongside its 25th anniversary celebration, “CYA at 25: A Quarter of Legacy,” at Novotel Manila Araneta City. The venue added an additional layer of historical resonance: the Araneta Group played a significant role in introducing and manufacturing Frigidaire appliances in the Philippines during the 1950s, making the event feel like a symbolic return to familiar ground.
At the launch, Frigidaire showcased its latest lineup of refrigerators, chillers, and freezers designed for modern Filipino lifestyles. The new designs reflect shifting household preferences — sleek finishes, modular configurations, and minimalist aesthetics that allow kitchen appliances to blend seamlessly into open, social living spaces.
Beyond appearance, the lineup also introduces updated technologies focused on efficiency and performance. These include improved cooling systems, inverter technology for reduced energy consumption, advanced interior materials for better temperature stability, and environmentally friendlier refrigerants. The emphasis is on balancing sustainability, practicality, and design appeal.
The brand also offered a preview of its broader expansion plans in the Philippines, including upcoming air conditioners and semi-commercial beverage coolers. Future additions such as washing machines, microwave ovens, and water dispensers were also hinted at, signaling a wider ecosystem of home solutions in development.
For CYA Industries, the long-term vision is straightforward: position Frigidaire as a brand that sits at the intersection of premium reliability and everyday accessibility for Filipino consumers.
And in doing so, perhaps bring an old familiar word — “pridyider” — back into everyday conversation, not as a relic of the past, but as part of a renewed present.