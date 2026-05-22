‘Pridyider’ returns to Filipino homes

For many Filipino households, the word “pridyider” is so familiar it hardly feels like a borrowed term anymore. It slips naturally into everyday speech, referring to an appliance that has quietly anchored domestic life for decades. Whether it’s chilled drinks during family celebrations, packed leftovers after a Sunday meal, or ingredients kept fresh for the next day’s cooking, the refrigerator has long been more than a utility — it has become part of the rhythm of home.

That everyday familiarity traces its roots back to Frigidaire, a heritage name that helped define early modern kitchens in the Philippines. Introduced in the post-war era, when Filipino homes were rapidly embracing new technologies and more family-centered lifestyles, the brand became so widely recognized that its name eventually evolved into the colloquial “pridyider,” now used generically for any refrigerator.

More than a century after the company behind Frigidaire pioneered one of the first self-contained refrigerators, the brand is returning to the Philippine spotlight with a renewed direction. This time, it is combining its long-standing legacy with modern design sensibilities and today’s smart home technologies—aiming to reconnect with both nostalgic consumers and a younger generation of homeowners.