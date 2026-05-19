Frigidaire returns to Filipino homes with new lineup of smart appliances

“The Philippines is definitely a vital market in the burgeoning consumer appliance sector worldwide and we are optimistic of tapping into this with such a strong legacy brand,” said Franklin Chan of CYA Industries, the new official licensee of Frigidaire in the country.

Globally, Frigidaire remains a recognized name in home appliances and continues to rank highly in customer satisfaction.

“It is a brand we see bridging generations, especially with today’s strong nostalgia for products that stand for excellent quality and reliability,” said Norman Reynoso, marketing head of CYA Industries.

CYA Industries recently unveiled Frigidaire’s latest lineup of licensed refrigerators, chillers, and freezers during a launch event at Novotel Manila Araneta City. The event coincided with the company’s 25th anniversary celebration, dubbed “CYA at 25: A Quarter of Legacy.”

The new products feature modular designs tailored for modern kitchens and include technologies such as Purefit technology, Metal-Tech Cooling, inverter systems, and eco-friendly refrigerants. Frigidaire also introduced air conditioners and semi-commercial beverage coolers, while hinting at future additions to its Philippine lineup, including washing machines, microwave ovens, and water dispensers.

According to Chan, the brand aims to offer consumers reliable and efficient appliances at practical price points, reviving Frigidaire’s place in everyday Filipino life — and perhaps putting “pridyider” back on Filipinos’ lips once again.