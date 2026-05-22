Razon foundations unite for sustainability drive

Corporate social responsibility arms under the Razon Group have formalized a joint platform aimed at expanding environmental protection and community development programs across the country, marking a coordinated shift in how the group’s foundations deliver social impact.

In a statement, the Group said six of its foundations under companies led by business tycoon Enrique Razon Jr. signed a memorandum of understanding on 22 May at La Mesa Ecopark in Quezon City, establishing the Razon Group of Foundations as a unified collaboration mechanism.

The initiative brings together the Bloomberry Cultural Foundation, ICTSI Foundation, Malampaya Foundation, Manila Water Foundation, Mindoro Biodiversity Conservation Foundation and Prime Infra Foundation.

The signing was led by representatives of the participating foundations, formalizing a structure intended to align programs on biodiversity conservation, water stewardship, sustainable livelihoods, climate resilience, environmental education, and collaborative research.