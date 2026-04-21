SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
PEP

Volunteers plant 300 trees in Rizal for climate resilience

VOLUNTEERS take part in a tree-planting activity in Barangay Sta. Ana, San Mateo, Rizal, as part of a multi-sector effort to promote environmental protection and community-based climate resilience.
VOLUNTEERS take part in a tree-planting activity in Barangay Sta. Ana, San Mateo, Rizal, as part of a multi-sector effort to promote environmental protection and community-based climate resilience.PHOTOGRAPH courtesy of SCJ
Published on

A multi-sector group led by Shincheonji Volunteers Manila planted 300 seedlings along a riverside area in Barangay Sta. Ana as part of an Earth Month initiative promoting environmental protection and disaster resilience.

The “Go Green, Grow Together” activity gathered 85 volunteers from government agencies, civic groups, and the local community, including the Philippine Army’s 2nd Civil-Military Operations Battalion, the Department of Agriculture–Bureau of Plant Industry, and local government offices.

VOLUNTEERS take part in a tree-planting activity in Barangay Sta. Ana, San Mateo, Rizal, as part of a multi-sector effort to promote environmental protection and community-based climate resilience.
Earth day bayanihan grows coastal hope: AboitizPower helps transform vulnerable coastlines into protective natural barriers

A total of 100 bamboo and 200 fruit-bearing tree seedlings were planted in the area, with technical guidance from the Municipal Agriculture Office and support from local workers for site preparation.

Alexis Santos, officer-in-charge of the Municipal Agriculture Office of San Mateo, emphasized the importance of collaboration in addressing environmental challenges.

“This initiative proves that when communities, government, and organizations work together, we can build solutions that protect both people and the environment. Bamboo planting is not just for today. It is an investment in climate resilience, sustainable livelihoods, and the future of our communities,” Santos said.

Organizers said bamboo plays a key role in mitigating environmental risks due to its fast growth and ability to absorb carbon, helping prevent soil erosion and reduce flooding.

tree planting Philippines Earth Month
bamboo planting climate resilience
environmental volunteer activities Manila

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph