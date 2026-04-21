Volunteers plant 300 trees in Rizal for climate resilience

A total of 100 bamboo and 200 fruit-bearing tree seedlings were planted in the area, with technical guidance from the Municipal Agriculture Office and support from local workers for site preparation.

Alexis Santos, officer-in-charge of the Municipal Agriculture Office of San Mateo, emphasized the importance of collaboration in addressing environmental challenges.

“This initiative proves that when communities, government, and organizations work together, we can build solutions that protect both people and the environment. Bamboo planting is not just for today. It is an investment in climate resilience, sustainable livelihoods, and the future of our communities,” Santos said.

Organizers said bamboo plays a key role in mitigating environmental risks due to its fast growth and ability to absorb carbon, helping prevent soil erosion and reduce flooding.