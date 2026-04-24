Tree planting, river cleanups highlight Aboitiz Earth Month push

The initiative established a coffee biofence to protect strict conservation zones while supporting livelihood opportunities for Indigenous communities.

“Environmental responsibility thrives on deep collaboration with the communities we serve,” said Aboitiz Renewables Assistant Vice President for Safety, Health and Environment Armando C. Ramos Jr.

“We align our operations with environmental stewardship and we actively partner with local stakeholders to protect vital natural resources,” he added.

In Tiwi, volunteers removed 203 kilograms of waste from the Visitang Naga River under the Adopt-an-Estero Program, which aims to reduce flooding risks for nearby communities.

Regular cleanup drives, tree planting and information campaigns were also conducted along the Talomo and Sibulan rivers in the Davao Region to sustain waterway health.

The efforts earned recognition from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources–Environmental Management Bureau XI for supporting the Adopt-an-Estero Program.

Meanwhile, mangrove restoration and coastal cleanup activities were carried out in Calatrava and Santa Cruz.

A total of 200 mangrove seedlings were planted in Barangay Lemery, while 500 more were planted at the Bacutan Pawikan Sanctuary and Mangrove Reserve.

Mangrove forests help strengthen coastal ecosystems, support marine life and protect the nesting grounds of endangered pawikan or sea turtles.

“Together, we are building resilience that ensures a lasting, positive impact on both our people and planet,” Ramos said.