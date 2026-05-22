Prosecutor indicts Manila councilor for harassment

Prosecutors rejected any defense regarding Castro’s digital responses, stating that her use of laughing emojis should not be interpreted as comfort or consent.

“The complainant’s reaction may have been a polite gesture intended to avoid conflict, rather than a sign of genuine approval,” the office said, adding that harassment is punishable regardless of the perpetrator’s intent or whether the victim verbally objects at the exact moment.

The resolution also classified an incident where Ponce allegedly poked Castro’s palm three times during a handshake as a lewd gesture conveying offensive sexual intent.

The legal action follows Castro’s emotional address during a city council session in October 2025, where she publicly confronted Ponce. “Shame on you for treating us women like objects,” Castro said. “I have not wronged you. Why are you harassing me?”

Meantime, Manila Vice Mayor Chi Atienza expressed full support for Castro and confirmed the matter has been referred to the council’s Committee on Ethics for investigation.