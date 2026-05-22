Prosecutor indicts Manila councilor for harassment

The Manila Office of the City Prosecutor has recommended filing three counts of gender-based sexual harassment charges against Manila Councilman Ryan Ponce for violating the Safe Spaces Act.
The charges stem from the alleged repeated harassment of Councilwoman Eunice Castro. In a nine-page resolution, prosecutors recommended indicting Ponce under Section 16, Paragraph (c) of the Safe Spaces Act, which addresses unwelcome and offensive behavior that creates a hostile or humiliating work environment.
The office dismissed separate charges of acts of lasciviousness and violations under Section 12 of the same law, citing a lack of evidence proving intimidating or terrorizing conduct. Instead, prosecutors found prima facie evidence with reasonable certainty of conviction for three specific incidents on 18 August, 18 September and 29 September 2025.
According to the resolution, Ponce sent Castro text messages calling her “sexy,” commenting on her clothes and hair, and asking to see photos of her face and sleepwear.
“It should be noted that the respondent, a married man, directed said messages containing sexual undertones toward the complainant, a single woman,” the resolution stated. “These messages were of a sexual nature and unwelcome.”
Prosecutors rejected any defense regarding Castro’s digital responses, stating that her use of laughing emojis should not be interpreted as comfort or consent.
“The complainant’s reaction may have been a polite gesture intended to avoid conflict, rather than a sign of genuine approval,” the office said, adding that harassment is punishable regardless of the perpetrator’s intent or whether the victim verbally objects at the exact moment.
The resolution also classified an incident where Ponce allegedly poked Castro’s palm three times during a handshake as a lewd gesture conveying offensive sexual intent.
The legal action follows Castro’s emotional address during a city council session in October 2025, where she publicly confronted Ponce. “Shame on you for treating us women like objects,” Castro said. “I have not wronged you. Why are you harassing me?”
Meantime, Manila Vice Mayor Chi Atienza expressed full support for Castro and confirmed the matter has been referred to the council’s Committee on Ethics for investigation.