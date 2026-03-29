‘Captain Hook’ collared over sexual harassment

According to police reports, the incident occurred early 28 March in the smoking area of a local establishment. The complainant, 22-year-old Eloiza Cai, told authorities that Cardona, whom she did not know, grabbed her hands and kissed her without consent.

“I wanted to say sorry. But he held my hands, pulled me close, and kissed me suddenly,” Cai said. “I was so shocked.”

Cai sought help from her boyfriend, Kurt Jarvis Lee, who confronted the former shooting guard.

The confrontation reportedly turned physical when Cardona allegedly became aggressive, pushed Lee, and poked him in the eyes.

Following the initial altercation, other women at the venue approached Cai, claiming Cardona had behaved similarly toward them that evening.

Security personnel detained Cardona until officers from Taguig City Police Sub-Station 1 arrived. While in custody, Cardona allegedly attempted to negotiate a financial settlement, which the victims refused.

“He said he could just pay,” Lee said. “I told him not everything is about money. If we allow this to happen, he’ll do it again to other women.”

Cardona and his legal counsel declined to comment on the allegations.

The 12-year PBA veteran, who played for various teams including TNT Tropang Giga and most recently in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League, remains in police custody pending inquest proceedings.