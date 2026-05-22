Manila prosecutors seek raps vs councilor over Safe Spaces Act

The Office of the City Prosecutor of Manila issued a resolution on 12 May recommending that Manila councilor Ryan Ponce face three counts of violations under the Safe Spaces Act.

The recommendation stemmed from a complaint filed by fellow councilor Eunice Castro, who alleged that Ponce harassed her through sexually explicit text messages and physical harassment on 18 August 2025, and on 18 and 29 September of the same year.

Castro earlier raised the sexual harassment allegations against Ponce during her privilege speech at the regular session of the Sangguniang Panlungsod on 9 October 2025.

“Instead of a proper handshake, he held my hand and repeatedly pressed my palm, a sign that he was inviting me to have sexual intercourse with him,” Castro said in her privilege speech on 9 October 2025.

Alongside this, the Committee on Ethics imposed a 60 day suspension on Ponce on 16 October.

On Friday, Castro said she welcomed the resolution, saying it affirmed the experience that made her feel belittled and dishonored. She also expressed hope that the case would inspire more women to speak up.

“I may be okay physically, but I’m really drowning in my thoughts… they keep telling me, I wish you hadn’t pushed through. I wish you hadn’t fought for it anymore, but what was I supposed to do when I myself was already drowning? That’s why I needed to stand up,” Castro said in Filipino.

Castro also revealed that other alleged victims of the councilor reached out to her after she filed her complaint against Ponce.

Meanwhile, in a statement released on Friday, Ponce said he respects the prosecutor’s decision and acknowledged the dismissal of the acts of lasciviousness complaint against him.

“We respect the decision of the Prosecutor. The Acts of Lasciviousness case was dismissed because it was found that there was no sufficient basis for it,” Ponce said.

Ponce has yet to release a statement regarding the proposed resolution on the Safe Spaces Act violations.