Pepsi captures bigger mart via tech infusion

From trading floors to transformational leadership, Pepsi-Cola Products Philippines Inc. president and CEO Phyo Phyu Noe is reshaping the company’s direction in a challenging market environment.
With a background in hedge funds and portfolio management, he brings a disciplined, analytical approach to an industry driven by distribution, relationships and scale.
Now leading one of the country’s largest beverage firms, he has a mandate that goes beyond recovery, focusing on building a stronger, more adaptive organization.
Turnover, often defined as the rate at which assets are replaced or cycled, takes on a deeper meaning under his leadership.
For Phyo, it reflects renewal and the ability to respond to disruption. His experience in Myanmar, where he served as president during a period of instability, tested this perspective.
Faced with the risk of losing the market, he led efforts that restored stability and performance. That experience now forms his strategy in the Philippines, where similar principles are applied with a sharper focus on long-term sustainability.
A key shift began in 2023, when the company returned to its fundamentals by prioritizing sari-sari stores, Phyo said in the online program Straight Talk.
Profitability building blocks
These small retailers remain central to Filipino communities and play a crucial role in the company’s distribution network. Phyo underscores that serving them is essential, positioning these stores as the foundation of operations. This approach ensures that growth is rooted in everyday consumer access while strengthening ties with local partners.
To support this direction, the company has accelerated its digital transformation. Around 220,000 sari-sari stores have been mapped and integrated into a digitized system across territories handled by hundreds of trade partners.
This allows for a more efficient route-to-market strategy, giving frontline teams access to real-time data. Through mobile applications, distributors can optimize routes and improve selling decisions, increasing operational efficiency while supporting partner profitability.
Digitalization is part of a broader roadmap rather than a standalone initiative. The organization is currently building capabilities to become AI-ready, with plans to reach full integration within the next four years.
Central to this effort is consolidating data into a unified system capable of generating meaningful insights. By structuring information and applying it to daily operations, the company aims to shift toward faster and more informed decision-making.
Despite this technological push, the strategy remains grounded in people. Phyo emphasizes that innovation should enhance human capability, not replace it.
By equipping employees with better tools, the goal is to improve productivity and enable smarter decisions at every level of the business. This approach strengthens both individual performance and the broader ecosystem that supports the company.
Economic pressures continue to shape the operating environment, particularly with rising costs in fuel, raw materials and packaging.
In response, the company has chosen to absorb many of these increases rather than pass them directly to consumers and small retailers. This reflects a commitment to stability, especially for partners who rely on consistent pricing and supply.
Service quality remains a constant priority. Even in difficult conditions, the company maintains regular engagement with retailers and ensures that its distribution network remains reliable. This consistency helps sustain trust, which is critical in long-standing partnerships.
Looking ahead, the company is exploring more sustainable practices, including the potential use of electric vehicles in its logistics operations. While infrastructure challenges remain, this signals a willingness to adapt to changing environmental demands and future industry standards.
Under Phyo Phyu Noe’s leadership, Pepsi-Cola Products Philippines Inc. is building a model that balances efficiency, responsibility, and innovation. By strengthening its foundation, embracing technology, and supporting its partners, the company is positioning itself for continued growth in the Philippines while preparing for a broader role in the region.