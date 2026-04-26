Pepsi captures bigger mart via tech infusion

Profitability building blocks

These small retailers remain central to Filipino communities and play a crucial role in the company’s distribution network. Phyo underscores that serving them is essential, positioning these stores as the foundation of operations. This approach ensures that growth is rooted in everyday consumer access while strengthening ties with local partners.

To support this direction, the company has accelerated its digital transformation. Around 220,000 sari-sari stores have been mapped and integrated into a digitized system across territories handled by hundreds of trade partners.

This allows for a more efficient route-to-market strategy, giving frontline teams access to real-time data. Through mobile applications, distributors can optimize routes and improve selling decisions, increasing operational efficiency while supporting partner profitability.

Digitalization is part of a broader roadmap rather than a standalone initiative. The organization is currently building capabilities to become AI-ready, with plans to reach full integration within the next four years.

Central to this effort is consolidating data into a unified system capable of generating meaningful insights. By structuring information and applying it to daily operations, the company aims to shift toward faster and more informed decision-making.

Despite this technological push, the strategy remains grounded in people. Phyo emphasizes that innovation should enhance human capability, not replace it.

By equipping employees with better tools, the goal is to improve productivity and enable smarter decisions at every level of the business. This approach strengthens both individual performance and the broader ecosystem that supports the company.

Economic pressures continue to shape the operating environment, particularly with rising costs in fuel, raw materials and packaging.