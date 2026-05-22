Pons, Rondina focus on Asiad

SANTA ROSA, Laguna — Bernadeth Pons and Sisi Rondina will skip the upcoming Premier Volleyball League (PVL) On Tour to focus on their preparation and campaign in the Asian Games beach volleyball competition.
Pons of Creamline and Rondina of Choco Mucho were given the green light by their mother company, Rebisco, to compete in the Asiad in Japan, slated from 19 September to 4 October.
“We’ll skip the On Tour. So, we’re thankful to our management because they allow their players to pursue what they want and are super supportive of us,” Rondina said.
The duo, however, will be back in indoor action once the Asiad is over.
“But we’ll be back for the Reinforced Conference after the Asian Games,” Pons said.
The Premier Volleyball League clubs have been throwing their support behind the national cause for years.
Last year, Rondina and Pons as well as Dij Rodriguez of Creamline were also loaned by their respective teams for the 33rd Southeast Asian Games in Thailand.
They missed the inaugural staging of the pre-season On Tour and the Invitationals, and returned in the import-laden conference.
The Alas Pilipinas squad made history by winning a breakthrough gold medal over no less than the host squad.
As part of their Asiad preparation, the ‘SiPons’ tandem saw action in the Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour Nuvali Challenge here.
The pair, however, was eliminated in pool play after back-to-back losses.
But the buildup for the tandem will continue with more stints abroad.
“We’re just thankful to our management for allowing us to foxus on beach volleyball until after the Asian Games. We’re looking forward to the tournaments that we will be competing overseas, which will give us more exposure and experience that will help us in our preparation for the Asian Games,” Pons said.
Rondina is also pumped up for the opportunity to rebuild chemistry with Pons.
“We look forward to the positives and the experience we will gain in international tournaments. We will train more and address our lapses,” she said.