Pons, Rondina focus on Asiad

SANTA ROSA, Laguna — Bernadeth Pons and Sisi Rondina will skip the upcoming Premier Volleyball League (PVL) On Tour to focus on their preparation and campaign in the Asian Games beach volleyball competition.

Pons of Creamline and Rondina of Choco Mucho were given the green light by their mother company, Rebisco, to compete in the Asiad in Japan, slated from 19 September to 4 October.

“We’ll skip the On Tour. So, we’re thankful to our management because they allow their players to pursue what they want and are super supportive of us,” Rondina said.