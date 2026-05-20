Rondina, Pons face tough Nuvali battle

“Actually, it’s really exciting. Personally, I’m excited about the challenge because there are so many Olympians here. You already know that Pons and I are the type of players who always grab opportunities whenever they come. That’s why we’re really preparing and mentally ready because we know this will be a very tough competition,” said Rondina, who along with Pons, Sunny Villapando, Dij Rodriguez and Jen Eslapor shocked host Thailand in the biennial meet.

But Rondina is tempering expectations in this prestigious tournament — the second-highest level of competition on the Pro Tour supported by the Philippine Sports Commission and the Philippine Olympic Committee.

“What we showed in the SEA Games won’t be enough here. We’ll need to put in double, or even triple, the effort because the level of play here is completely different. Our goal is to keep up with them and deliver consistent performances.”

The Filipino duo will take on a yet-to-be-determined tandem to open their podium bid.

Top-seeded Americans Corinne Quiggle and Chloe Loreen eye their second Beach Pro Tour medal in the fifth Challenge stop of the competition bankrolled by Rebisco, Akari, Ayala Land and PLDT.

Anniina Parkkinen and Valma Prihti of Finland shoot for a repeat after winning last year’s edition while Tokyo 2020 Olympic silver medalist Taliqua Clancy will play alongside new partner Stefanie Fejes of Australia in the first Pro Tour hosted by the new administration of the Philippine National Volleyball Federation under Tonyboy Liao.