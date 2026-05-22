Pinoy workers 2nd happiest in APAC

Despite political noise, traffic congestion and everyday pressures, Filipino workers ranked as the second happiest in the Asia-Pacific region, according to Jobstreet by SEEK’s latest Workplace Happiness Index.
The survey found that 77 percent of Filipino workers described themselves as somewhat or extremely happy at work, trailing only Indonesia at 82 percent.
Jobstreet by SEEK conducted the survey among more than 10,500 employed individuals across the Asia-Pacific region, including 1,000 Filipino workers aged 18 to 64 nationwide.
The report highlighted workers’ growing emphasis on purpose, personal well-being and career development alongside salary and workplace flexibility.
According to the study, Filipino employees derive workplace happiness largely from having a sense of purpose and meaningful work that aligns with company goals.
By region, workers in the Visayas posted the highest happiness rating at 82 percent, followed by the National Capital Region at 77 percent. Luzon and Mindanao were tied at 76 percent.
The findings suggest that workplace satisfaction remains broadly consistent across the country.
The survey also found that Filipino workers are increasingly looking beyond compensation and hybrid work arrangements. Learning opportunities, career growth and day-to-day responsibilities now play a greater role in overall job satisfaction.
Seventy-seven percent of respondents said they feel valued at work, while 74 percent described their jobs as fulfilling.
While salary remains the top factor in attracting and retaining employees, the report found that a sense of purpose has a stronger influence on employee engagement and overall workplace happiness.