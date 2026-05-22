Pinoy workers 2nd happiest in APAC

Despite political noise, traffic congestion and everyday pressures, Filipino workers ranked as the second happiest in the Asia-Pacific region, according to Jobstreet by SEEK’s latest Workplace Happiness Index.

The survey found that 77 percent of Filipino workers described themselves as somewhat or extremely happy at work, trailing only Indonesia at 82 percent.

Jobstreet by SEEK conducted the survey among more than 10,500 employed individuals across the Asia-Pacific region, including 1,000 Filipino workers aged 18 to 64 nationwide.