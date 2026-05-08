Wellness Run draws thousands to UP Diliman

Thousands of runners joined the 15th edition of Run for Wellness at the University of the Philippines Diliman in Quezon City on 26 April, as organizer Southstar Drug promoted health, fitness and community participation through the annual event.
The event featured 3K, 5K, and 10K race categories that catered to elite runners, beginners, hobbyists and families.
“Run for Wellness has always been part of Southstar Drug’s commitment to make health and wellness more accessible and encouraging for Filipinos,” said Thaddeus Sanchez, general manager of Southstar Drug.
“Whether someone is running their first 3K or aiming for a new personal best, what matters is that they showed up for their health. That is already something worth celebrating,” he added.
As part of the initiative, Southstar Drug and Robinsons Retail Holdings Inc. donated P1 million to the UP Diliman Health Service under the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Community Affairs.
Among the participants was 54-year-old Norlita from Quezon City, who completed her first-ever fun run through the 10K category.
“I’m just happy I was able to finish it,” she said, adding that she plans to continue walking and jogging regularly for her health.