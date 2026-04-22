MMDA cameras track waste, parking violations

“We can now use our cameras not just for vehicle apprehensions but for other violations like garbage and illegal parking,” Torre said.

Under the expanded system, barangay officials will assist in identifying individuals captured on film. Violators will receive notices through the government’s eGov mobile app.

Torre warned that those who fail to provide a satisfactory explanation for the documented violation will face fines.

“If you do not want to pay a fine, we will file a case,” Torre said. “Once a warrant is issued, you will undergo trial.”

The announcement coincided with the soft launch of the “Yes to Ayos: Disiplina Campaign” in Barangay Potrero, Malabon City. The initiative seeks to shift the agency’s focus from penalties to behavioral change.

MMDA chairperson Don Artes said the movement aims to influence daily habits, such as proper waste disposal and following traffic regulations, to improve urban life for the next generation.