Marcos raises pork import quota to address supply gap, inflation

The order is aligned with Executive Order No. 10, Series of 2026, declaring a state of national energy emergency and directing a “whole-of-government” approach to “safeguard economic stability and mitigate price increases in essential goods.”

EO 116 also cited Congress, saying it “has not acted on the proposal within the period” prescribed under RA 8178.

Under the order, the MMC is directed to allocate import volumes, with 30,000 metric tons assigned to processors and 120,000 metric tons to Food Terminal Inc. or the KADIWA ng Pangulo program.

The MMC is given 30 days to implement the allocation following the order’s effectivity upon its publication on 19 May.