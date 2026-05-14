DA enforces P50 rice cap

Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. said the government is prepared to immediately implement Executive Order No. 118 to help ease the burden on consumers struggling with rising food and fuel costs.

“We will implement this immediately once it takes effect to help the general public cope with rising food costs,” Tiu Laurel said.

The DA said the order seeks to prevent “unjustified price increases” and ensure affordable rice remains available while maintaining stability in the domestic market.

Inflation accelerated sharply after global oil prices surged following the outbreak of conflict in the Middle East in late February. Headline inflation climbed to 7.2 percent in April from 4.1 percent in March, while food inflation jumped to 6.1 percent.

Rice remains one of the most sensitive items in the country’s inflation basket, accounting for a significant share of household spending, particularly among low-income families.

Officials said the temporary price ceiling complements earlier interventions, including the rollout of the government’s P20-per-kilo rice initiative and the implementation of a maximum suggested retail price system for imported rice.

The agriculture department also warned that authorities are ready to pursue hoarders, cartels, and profiteers under the Price Act and the Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage law.

The National Price Coordinating Council is expected to review the effectiveness of the price cap within two weeks after implementation and may recommend extending, adjusting, or lifting the measure depending on market conditions.

The DA said the government continues to pursue longer-term efforts to boost local rice production and reduce vulnerability to global supply and price shocks.