Cavs coach defends Harden

NEW YORK (AFP) — Defiant Cleveland coach Kenny Atkinson insisted the Cavaliers can bounce back after an epic fourth-quarter collapse against the New York Knicks in Game 1 of the National Basketball Association (NBA) Eastern Conference finals.

“We’ve been through it in the playoffs,” Atkinson told reporters at the Cavaliers’ Wednesday morning training session in New York.

Atkinson’s Cavs came through two gut-wrenching seven-game series to book a showdown with the Knicks for a place in the NBA Finals.

The coach said “devastating” moments like the Cavs’ failure to close out the Detroit Pistons in game six of the second round were part and parcel of post-season basketball.