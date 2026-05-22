Kids enjoy world’s first Manila galleon trade museum

From One Piece to Pirates of the Caribbean, the charm of wooden ships shooting gunpowder-powered cannon balls always sails from generation to generation.

With the opening of Museo del Galeon, Manila would no longer just be a layover for tourists in transit to Boracay, Palawan, Siargao and other islands. The museum, claimed to be the world’s first about the Manila-Acapulco Galleon Trade that spanned for 250 years, cements Manila’s place as a must-visit Philippine destination on its own, thanks to its life-size resin and steel replica of the Espiritu Santo, one of the 181 galleons made in Manila, which comprise 80 percent of the galleons that participated in the galleon trade.