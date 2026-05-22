Injury bug bites Spurs backcourt

The Thunder are also hurting. Swingman Jalen Williams, who has been hampered by a hamstring issue since the start of the playoffs, exited after just seven minutes in Game 2 and is questionable for Game 3.

Meanwhile, Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs will return to Paris for a regular-season game against the New Orleans Pelicans in 2027.

The teams will play in the French capital on 14 January before heading to Manchester, England, for a second game three days later.

“Playing games in Paris and Manchester reflects the strong momentum we’re seeing for basketball and the NBA in France, the UK, and across Europe,” said George Aivazoglou, NBA managing director for Europe and the Middle East.