Injury bug bites Spurs backcourt

LOS ANGELES (AFP) — The San Antonio Spurs could be without guards De’Aaron Fox and Dylan Harper for Game 3 of the National Basketball Association (NBA) Western Conference finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
All-Star point guard Fox has yet to play in the conference finals after injuring his right ankle in the second-round series win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Rookie Harper, who has stood in for Fox in the starting lineup, left Wednesday’s Game 2 defeat with a thigh muscle injury.
The Spurs opened the best-of-seven series with a spectacular double-overtime victory in Game 1, with the Thunder bouncing back on their home floor in Game 2.
The Spurs will host Games 3 and 4 on Saturday and Monday (Manila time) with the winner advancing to the NBA Finals against the survivor of the Eastern Conference finals between the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Thunder are also hurting. Swingman Jalen Williams, who has been hampered by a hamstring issue since the start of the playoffs, exited after just seven minutes in Game 2 and is questionable for Game 3.
Meanwhile, Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs will return to Paris for a regular-season game against the New Orleans Pelicans in 2027.
The teams will play in the French capital on 14 January before heading to Manchester, England, for a second game three days later.
“Playing games in Paris and Manchester reflects the strong momentum we’re seeing for basketball and the NBA in France, the UK, and across Europe,” said George Aivazoglou, NBA managing director for Europe and the Middle East.