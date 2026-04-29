Wemby, Spurs roll into 2nd round

“We have a lot of things we can be better at,” Johnson added of his young team, who had six players score in double figures. “But we’re ready to step up to the plate and swing.”

Seeded second in the West, they are chasing a sixth NBA title and their first since 2014.

They will face either the Denver Nuggets or Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference semifinals.

The Timberwolves lead the Nuggets 3-2 in their series.

In Philadelphia, a dominant second half by Cameroon-born big man Embiid — playing just his second game since an April 9 emergency appendectomy — enabled the Sixers to cut the series deficit against Boston to 3-2.

“It’s kind of hard. I only had one chance to go up and back (on the court) before I came back,” Embiid said.

“Using this game and last game to kind of get back into it.”

“I found my rhythm in the second half. We adjusted some stuff at half-time. I feel okay. I feel good. We got a win. That’s all that matters.”

The series shifts back to Philadelphia for Game 6 on Thursday with a seventh game, if needed, in Boston on Saturday.

“We did our job,” Embiid said. “We’re going to need everybody to come back to Boston.”

Tyrese Maxey added 25 points and 10 rebounds for the 76ers, who also had 16 points and nine rebounds from Paul George.

Jayson Tatum had 24 points and 16 rebounds for the Celtics, and Jaylen Brown added 22 points.

Boston was outscored, 28-11, in the fourth quarter, producing their fewest points in any quarter this season with the series clincher up for grabs.

The Celtics, who have missed the playoffs only once since 2007, are trying to reach the second round for the fifth year in a row.

The Sixers have not won a playoff series since sweeping Brooklyn in the first round in 2023.

The Celtics, chasing a second NBA title in three seasons, or 76ers will face either the New York Knicks or Atlanta Hawks in the second round.

The Knicks seized a 3-2 lead in their series with a 126-97 home victory over the Hawks.

Jalen Brunson scored 17 of his 39 points in the fourth quarter and added eight assists while Karl-Anthony Towns had 16 points and 14 rebounds for the hosts.

Atlanta must win at home in game six on Thursday to force a winner-take-all Game 7 in New York on Saturday.