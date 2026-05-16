Spurs reach WC Finals; Pistons stay alive

LOS ANGELES (AFP) — The San Antonio Spurs booked their ticket to the National Basketball Association Western Conference Finals with an emphatic 139-109 win over the Timberwolves on Friday, as the resilient Detroit Pistons stayed alive in the East by defeating Cleveland, 115-94.

The Spurs arrived in Minnesota with a 3-2 lead in their best-of-seven semifinals, and led throughout a victory that sets up a tantalizing showdown series with the reigning champion and top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder.