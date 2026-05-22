GCash pushes travel protection for barkadas

The company said users can avail themselves of travel insurance through the GInsure Marketplace on the GCash app in as fast as five minutes and up to two hours before their scheduled flight.

GCash also promoted its Travel eSIM service, which allows users to stay connected abroad without switching physical SIM cards while maintaining access to the GCash app.

The company said the combined use of travel insurance and mobile connectivity services aims to provide travelers with a more convenient and worry-free travel experience this summer.