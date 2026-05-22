GCash pushes travel protection for barkadas

GCash is encouraging Filipino travelers to secure travel insurance and mobile connectivity ahead of summer trips as more Filipinos plan group vacations this season.
Through GInsure Travel Insurance, users can access travel protection for as low as P299, covering medical emergencies, trip cancellations, lost baggage, and flight delays.
GCash said the insurance product is designed for travelers seeking affordable and accessible protection, especially for budget-conscious barkadas planning local or overseas trips.
Coverage includes up to P500,000 in emergency medical assistance, P50,000 in travel inconvenience benefits, and up to P1 million each for personal liability and personal accident coverage.
The company said users can avail themselves of travel insurance through the GInsure Marketplace on the GCash app in as fast as five minutes and up to two hours before their scheduled flight.
GCash also promoted its Travel eSIM service, which allows users to stay connected abroad without switching physical SIM cards while maintaining access to the GCash app.
The company said the combined use of travel insurance and mobile connectivity services aims to provide travelers with a more convenient and worry-free travel experience this summer.