Gazini Ganados opens up on struggle to bring family out of Gaza

Beauty queen Gazini Ganados opened up about her ongoing struggle to bring her father and siblings out of Gaza, calling it one of the biggest challenges of her life.

In an interview with The Qrown Philippines, Gazini shared that she joined the Miss Grand International All Stars not for fame, but to amplify the voices of her family and others affected by war.

“I am not just here for the fame. I am here to pour my heart out all for my family,” she also added, expressing that joining the pageant is her way of amplifying the voices of families affected by war.

The Filipino-Palestinian beauty queen said she hopes to inspire people separated from loved ones to keep dreaming of reunion despite hardships.

Gazini also revealed hopes to eventually relocate her family to the Philippines, while the process is still arduous due to documentation requirements and restrictions in Gaza.