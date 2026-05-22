FOTON opens EV hub

FOTON Motor Philippines has reintroduced its A. Bonifacio dealership in Quezon City as its flagship electric vehicle hub, as the company widens its focus on full-electric commercial vehicles for local businesses.
The dealership sits at 707 A. Bonifacio Avenue in Balintawak, near Cloverleaf. It now serves as a showroom, service center and business support point for fleet operators and retail customers looking at electric mobility.
The launch was held on 19 May 2026. Business clients, banking representatives, motoring media, TV news crews and government sector guests attended the event.
FOTON said the A. Bonifacio site will support companies that want to shift to electric vehicles without treating the purchase as a one-time showroom transaction.
The company is positioning the branch as part of its wider FOTON Electric Ecosystem, which covers vehicle sales, charging support, spare parts, technical service and after-sales assistance.
The brand has been adding full-electric models to its commercial vehicle lineup since 2023. Its current EV range includes the Transvan i7 EV Cargo Van, Traveller Sierra EV 12-seater passenger van, Harabas TM300 EV in Closed Van and MPV body styles, Tornado light-duty truck series, EST 6x4 EV 10-wheeler tractor head, FOTON 33-seater Coach Bus EV and Thunder EV pickup.
The models come with a five-year or 200,000-kilometer warranty for the battery and electric system. The EV Coach Bus gets a longer eight-year or 800,000-kilometer warranty for its electric system.
According to FOTON, the lineup gives businesses several choices across delivery, transport, logistics and fleet use. The company also said commercial EV adoption can help cut long-term operating costs.
Based on its estimates, electric commercial vehicles can reduce energy costs by as much as 60 to 70 percent compared with fuel expenses from internal combustion engine vehicles.
Maintenance costs may also drop by as much as 50 percent because EVs have fewer moving parts and require less complex servicing.
The A. Bonifacio dealership is operated by Beatitude Auto Industrial Corp. The site covers about 1,800 to 2,000 square meters. It has a 300-square-meter showroom for FOTON’s electric commercial vehicle lineup.
Its service area has four existing service bays and can accommodate 10 to 15 vehicles for servicing. FOTON said the setup allows the branch to handle after-sales needs from individual buyers and fleet clients.
The reintroduced dealership gives FOTON a dedicated EV base in Metro Manila at a time when more companies are studying electric options for commercial use.