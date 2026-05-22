FOTON opens EV hub

FOTON Motor Philippines has reintroduced its A. Bonifacio dealership in Quezon City as its flagship electric vehicle hub, as the company widens its focus on full-electric commercial vehicles for local businesses.

The dealership sits at 707 A. Bonifacio Avenue in Balintawak, near Cloverleaf. It now serves as a showroom, service center and business support point for fleet operators and retail customers looking at electric mobility.

The launch was held on 19 May 2026. Business clients, banking representatives, motoring media, TV news crews and government sector guests attended the event.