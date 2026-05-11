FMC Elektron for nationwide implementation; 10,000-unit government fleet to be released

According to a Facebook post by Chairman Francisco, the Elektron has “already [been] tested in real-world conditions and proven reliable as several units were quietly rolled out and are already running on the streets in 10 countries.”

With the EV already proven and tested, the company is now focusing on a well-timed and well-planned implementation in the Philippines, particularly in preparing the Elektron for full-scale commercialization.

“The Philippines is no longer preparing for the transition to electric mobility. It is ready to execute it—at scale,” Francisco stated.

The FMC chairman also hinted in another Facebook post on May 10 that the FMC Elektron is just the beginning.

“The future is not just electric vehicles. The future is mobility infrastructure. That’s what Francisco Motors is all about,” he said.