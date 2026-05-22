FL gives CDO her ‘LAB for All’

First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos has taken her mission of bringing medical services to underserved Filipinos to Mindanao with a visit to Cagayan de Oro City.

“We brought LAB for All to Cagayan de Oro to make healthcare and government services more accessible to our “kababayan” (countrymen). Through this program, Filipino families can get medical consultations, laboratory tests, medicines, legal assistance, and other essential services closer to home. So they can spend less time worrying and more time caring for their loved ones,” Mrs. Marcos wrote on Facebook.

On Tuesday, more than 1,500 local residents took advantage of the free services offered by LAB for All.