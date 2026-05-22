FL gives CDO her ‘LAB for All’

First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos has taken her mission of bringing medical services to underserved Filipinos to Mindanao with a visit to Cagayan de Oro City.
“We brought LAB for All to Cagayan de Oro to make healthcare and government services more accessible to our “kababayan” (countrymen). Through this program, Filipino families can get medical consultations, laboratory tests, medicines, legal assistance, and other essential services closer to home. So they can spend less time worrying and more time caring for their loved ones,” Mrs. Marcos wrote on Facebook.
On Tuesday, more than 1,500 local residents took advantage of the free services offered by LAB for All.
Wide support
Doctors and medical professionals from the Northern Mindanao Medical Center, as well as private and public sector organizations, provided additional services to the recipients who gathered on the campus of Capitol University in the Northern Mindanao city.
“Maraming salamat (Many thanks) to Mayor Rolando Uy, Vice Mayor Jocelyn Rodriguez, and all our government and private partners for helping us bring care, hope, and support closer to the people of CDO,” the First Lady said.
In a program, Mrs. Marcos reiterated the caravan’s core mission to humanize public service, emphasizing the anxieties that ordinary Filipino families face daily.
She said “LAB for All” is designed to address the quiet struggles of everyday citizens who often have to set aside their basic needs to prioritize other needs.
“Whenever LAB for All goes around the country, I always ask our team the same question: What do our countrymen need? Because behind every request is a real story,” the First Lady said.