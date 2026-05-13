Liza’s ‘Lab for All’ complements Bongbong’s service for the poor

2. Support and Reach: It operates as a public-private partnership aimed at delivering essential medical services directly to the people.

3. Context: The project is framed in the context of “Bagong Pilipinas” which aims to bring the government closer to the grassroots, alongside other community-focused efforts.

As of early May, the “Lab for All: Laboratory at Gamot para sa Lahat” caravans have reached over 35 locations nationwide since its inception in May 2023. The program has expanded to a regular nationwide rollout, targeting Geographically Isolated and Disadvantaged Areas (GIDAs) to bring free primary healthcare and government services directly to thousands of indigent Filipinos, complementing the government’s goal of making health services more accessible.

Key accomplishments and reach (2023-2026)

1. Widespread Impact: The caravan has visited numerous provinces and cities, including Batangas, Pampanga, Tarlac, La Union, Laguna, Batangas, Ilocos Sur, Siargao Island and major NCR cities.

2. Targeting GIDAs: The program aims to reach 7,063 GIDAs, ensuring indigenous communities and rural areas have access to medical technology, such as mobile laboratories with X-rays, ultrasound and blood tests.

3. High Initiatives (2026): In March and May 2026, the caravan went to Marikina City, Camp Crame (for PNP personnel and Quezon City residents) and to the Subic Bay Freeport Zone, providing services to workers and community residents.

Complementing PBBM’s administration for the poor

1. Whole-of-Government Approach: The Lab for All Caravan is a “one-stop shop” that brings together the Department of Health, DILG, DSWD, DA and Tesda to provide not only medical checkups but also food packs, scholarships, and livelihood assistance.

2. Reducing Costs for Patients: The initiative spares residents the expense and travel time required to go to distant city hospitals.

3. Mobile Laboratory Turnovers: The program has intensified its efforts to turn over mobile clinics to local government units (e.g., Sta. Catalina in Ilocos Sur, Tacloban City and Pasig City) to ensure sustainable, long-term access to diagnostics in remote areas.

The First Lady has committed to continuing this initiative through the next two years to ensure that medical care is a right for all Filipinos.

The program derives financial support from multiple government agencies. Since its inception in 2023, the financial impact has been substantial. A significant portion of the funds come from the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program. In the caravans, the DSWD typically distributes cash (P2,000 to P3,000 per) to 1,200 to 4,000 beneficiaries, totaling P3 million to P8 million per stop.

Email: arturobesana2@gmail.com