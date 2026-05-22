Esports 2026 world cup heads paris-bound

The Esports Foundation said the move reflects its long-term goal of rotating the event internationally following an “extended evaluation process” and amid the current regional situation. “Riyadh is the home of EWC and one of the world’s leading hubs for esports,” said Ralf Reichert, chief executive officer of the Esports Foundation. “This year, we’re excited to bring EWC to Paris for its first edition outside Saudi Arabia.” The organization added that Paris was selected because of its reputation as a global center for sports, culture and entertainment.