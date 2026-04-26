700 coaches named for inaugural Esports Nations Cup

More than 700 game coaches from over 100 nations and territories have been appointed for the inaugural Esports Nations Cup 2026, marking the start of team-building efforts for the global tournament set in Riyadh later this year.
The Esports Foundation said the appointments signal the beginning of roster selection, with national teams expected to finalize their lineups by 10 May ahead of the competition scheduled from 2 to 29 November.
Drawn from over 90 leading esports organizations worldwide, the coaching pool includes world champions, veteran tacticians, and rising figures in the competitive gaming scene. They will oversee player selection, define team strategies, and build national squads across various titles.
“The Esports Nations Cup is being built step by step, and appointing team coaches is the next critical layer in that structure,” said Ralf Reichert, chief executive officer of the Esports Foundation.
“If teams are what make esports intuitive for a mainstream audience, coaches are what make them credible for players and fans. They bring identity, direction and standards to each team," he added.