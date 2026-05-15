Mbappe leads 26-man French squad

Mbappe will likely captain the team despite a thigh injury sustained last month, which caused him to miss key matches in Real Madrid’s La Liga run-in.

However, the 27-year-old will be on the plane to North America as part of a glittering French forward line, also featuring Ballon d’Or holder Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue of Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise.

Rayan Cherki will make his World Cup debut.

The 22-year-old playmaker has enjoyed a sparkling debut season at Manchester City, while his Premier League rival, William Saliba of Arsenal, will provide defensive solidity for Les Bleus.

Full-back Lucas Hernandez and midfield dynamo N’Golo Kante are, alongside Mbappe and Dembele, the only survivors from Deschamps’ World Cup-winning squad from eight years ago in Russia.

Lens goalkeeper Robin Risser is the only uncapped player in the squad.

“It’s a squad. Not necessarily the 26 best players. It’s about balance and how the team comes together,” Deschamps told French TV channel TF1.

Notable absentees are Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga and PSG goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier, who has become the second choice at the Parc des Princes since his high-profile transfer from Lille last summer.