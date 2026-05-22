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DSA Golf benefits cancer patients

South Pacific Davao Golf Club’s island green on hole 15 will be a treat for golfers in the coming 77th PAL Interclub tournament which tees off on 19 February to 6 March. (Tommy Inigo)
South Pacific Davao Golf Club’s island green on hole 15 will be a treat for golfers in the coming 77th PAL Interclub tournament which tees off on 19 February to 6 March. (Tommy Inigo)
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DAVAO CITY — Some 120 entries are targeted to join the Davao Sportswriters Association (DSA) Open Golf tournament which is set to tee off 30 May at the South Pacific Golf Club Davao.

“This number of expected golfers is enough to help our beneficiary — the House of Hope patients,” said co-tournament board of director and South Pacific Golf Club golf director Tommy Inigo.

South Pacific Davao Golf Club’s island green on hole 15 will be a treat for golfers in the coming 77th PAL Interclub tournament which tees off on 19 February to 6 March. (Tommy Inigo)
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The House of Hope is a special health care facility here in the city for children battling cancer.

The tournament will follow Individual Play Molave Scoring Handicap format with shotgun starts at 6 a.m. and 11 a.m. 

It will be open to all golfers in the class A, B and C divisions with a registration fee of P4,000 per player (inclusive of giveaways, buffet dinner and raffle).

South Pacific Davao Golf Club’s island green on hole 15 will be a treat for golfers in the coming 77th PAL Interclub tournament which tees off on 19 February to 6 March. (Tommy Inigo)
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