DSA Golf benefits cancer patients

DAVAO CITY — Some 120 entries are targeted to join the Davao Sportswriters Association (DSA) Open Golf tournament which is set to tee off 30 May at the South Pacific Golf Club Davao.
“This number of expected golfers is enough to help our beneficiary — the House of Hope patients,” said co-tournament board of director and South Pacific Golf Club golf director Tommy Inigo.
The House of Hope is a special health care facility here in the city for children battling cancer.
The tournament will follow Individual Play Molave Scoring Handicap format with shotgun starts at 6 a.m. and 11 a.m.
It will be open to all golfers in the class A, B and C divisions with a registration fee of P4,000 per player (inclusive of giveaways, buffet dinner and raffle).