Vespa golfest set in Davao

“We are expecting some 150 golfers from all over Mindanao to join us. We will be using the Molave Scoring System mode of play with shotgun starts at 6 a.m. and 11 a.m.,” Uy said during the Davao Sportswriters Association (DSA) Forum on Thursday.

Co-organizer Gabriel Guy Morales stressed that they will be having a bigger and better event than what they had last year as they will be giving away more hole-in-one prizes like a BYD vehicle, a golf set and a golf cart as well as a brand new Vespa motorcycle as major prize in the raffle.

“Aside from the hole-in-one prize which is a Vespa motorcycle at stake on hole 17, we will be raffling off another motorcycle. Tickets are available worth P1,000 and will be open for players and non-players,” Morales added, referring to the event that aims to help the Maharlika Foundation.

Categories to be contested are Classes A, B, C, Ladies and Seniors. Registration fee is pegged at P4,000.